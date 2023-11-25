Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Saturday said that he has instructed the Tripura Police to destroy the chain of the drug trade by identifying and apprehending the smugglers.



He said that the state government is aligning its efforts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for creating a Neshamukt Bharat (Drug-Free India).

The Chief Minister inaugurated the South Tripura NM Super League Football Tournament at BKI ground, Belonia, today and also administered the pledge to the participating players.

“Intoxication is leading us towards destruction. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have emphasized zero tolerance against drugs, and we are actively working in that direction. I am pleased that our government, in collaboration with the Tripura Police, is raising awareness through football matches," he said.



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Later, Dr. Saha said, "We are all aware of the side effects of intoxication, not only affecting the drug addicts but the entire family. Around two to three generations have been destroyed due to drugs. During our door-to-door program, many families pleaded to save their children from the clutches of drugs. To address this, in this year's budget, we have decided to open de-addiction centres in all eight districts of the state."



He highlighted that drugs are entering from Myanmar through Assam and Mizoram, and the smugglers are using Tripura as a corridor to smuggle them to Bangladesh.



"For those involved in the drug trade, I have instructed the police to monitor and disrupt their activities, breaking the supply chain. We are actively working in this direction and have been seizing a massive cache of drugs across the state," he added.