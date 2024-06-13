The Tripura Government is set to export 30 metric tons of Queen Pineapple to Holland and 5 metric tons to Dubai.

The Queen pineapple of Tripura has got a geographical indication (GI) tag with the initiative of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC).

Earlier, the then President Ram Nath Kovind has declared Tripura's queen variety pineapple as state fruit.

Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath made this announcement on Thursday while flagging off a train carrying 600 kg of Queen Pineapple bound for Oman.

Minister Nath stated that, with the collaborative efforts of NERAMAC, SIMPET, and the State government, 600 kgs of Queen Pineapple grown in Tripura have been exported to Oman.

"These pineapples will be transported to Guwahati and then flown to Oman. We have also received an order from Dubai for 5 metric tons of Queen Pineapple, and negotiations are underway to export approximately 30 metric tons to Holland," he explained.

Minister Nath highlighted that since the BJP formed the government in 2018, Queen Pineapples have been exported to Dubai, Qatar, and Bangladesh.

"Over the past five years, we have exported 33 metric tons of pineapples internationally and 12,500 metric tons to other states in India. This initiative ensures that our farmers receive fair prices and benefits. Additionally, we have exported other products grown in our state, such as 4.4 metric tons of jackfruits, 257 metric tons of wood apple, 397 metric tons of tamarind, 74 metric tons of ginger, and 70 metric tons of betel leaf to various foreign countries and states. As a result, farmers are reaping the benefits. While the market price per pineapple is around Rs. 18, they are earning Rs. 32 per piece," Nath informed reporters.

He also pointed out that before 2018, pineapple cultivation covered 595 hectares, whereas after 2018, it expanded to 5,654 hectares.

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