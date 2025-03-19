The Tripura government has decided to organise a state-level Youth Parliament competition, which will be held in the Tripura Legislative Assembly on March 23.



Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Tripura Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy said that the state-level Youth Parliament competition will take place in the Tripura Legislative Assembly on March 23, with 40 talented youths between the ages of 15 and 25, selected from the eight districts of the state, participating in the event.

“This program was launched in 2019 with the youth of the country, guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India. The state-level Youth Parliament competition will also focus on the thoughts of the youth community on taking India forward, inspired by the spirit of patriotism. Three competitors selected from across the state will later be sent to the central-level Youth Parliament competition in Delhi,” he said.



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He further mentioned that a talent search program had been conducted across the state.

“The program, which was launched on February 4 by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, involved 34,571 young athletes from 247 zones across all blocks, municipal councils, nagar panchayats, and municipal corporations in the state. This is the first time that such a program has been implemented statewide to identify talented athletes at the grassroots level. Talented players participate in two categories—under 10 years and under 14 years—in football, kho-kho, kabaddi, and athletics. Players selected from all municipal councils, nagar panchayats, blocks, and municipal corporations in the state then compete at the sub-district and district levels,” he told reporters.