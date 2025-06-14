In a significant push toward improving the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities, the Tripura government is set to launch a 15-day tribal welfare programme starting Sunday.

Titled ‘Dharti Aabha Janbhagidari Abhiyan’, the initiative aims to deliver essential government services directly to tribal populations across the state.

The campaign will be inaugurated by Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, and special camps will be organised in 392 revenue villages, according to Tribal Welfare Director Subhasish Das. These camps will facilitate access to various services such as Aadhaar cards, ration cards, caste certificates, permanent residential certificates, PM Ayushman cards, Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), and PM Kisan benefits.

“To ensure saturation-level outreach, gram sabhas will also be held to raise awareness among tribal villagers about the government schemes available to them,” Das said. “A total of 25 programmes under 17 central ministries will be implemented during this 15-day drive.”



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The programme is part of the broader ‘Dharti Aabha Janjatiya Gram Ukarsha Abhiyan’, a national initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2023. The mission aims to uplift the tribal population in 63,843 villages across 549 districts over a five-year period (2024–2029).

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has already sanctioned ₹80.99 crore for Tripura under the initiative, covering infrastructure projects such as the construction of new hostels, multipurpose marketing centres, and the maintenance of existing hostels.

Additionally, ₹42.37 crore has been earmarked for improving electrification in tribal areas, including power connections for 7,677 families and illumination of 512 public spaces.

“This programme reflects the state government’s commitment to inclusive development and empowerment of tribal communities through last-mile delivery of welfare schemes,” said Das.

With this comprehensive outreach drive, the Tripura government seeks not just to provide basic services but to foster greater participation of tribal citizens in the governance and development process.