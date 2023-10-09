Ahead of Durga Puja, the food and civil supply department of the Tripura government has decided to provide mustard oil at a subsidized rate in Public Distribution Shops (PDS) and to convert 600 such shops into modern ration shops.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Food and Civil Supply Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that, as Durga Puja is approaching, this marks the first time in Tripura that the food department will distribute mustard oil to over 9 lakh consumers holding ration cards.

"This initiative will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha tomorrow. It was mentioned in our election manifesto that four times a year, at a subsidized rate, 1 litre of mustard oil will be provided per ration card. No government has undertaken such a provision for mustard oil before. In addition to this, 1 kg of masoor dal, 1 kg of sugar, 2 kg of flour, 500 grams of suji, and 500 grams of wheat will also be provided at a subsidized rate. All these items will be placed inside a canvas bag provided by the government," said the minister.



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He further informed that the government plans to convert 2056 ration shops into modern ration shops.

"There is a guideline from the Central government to upgrade the existing ration shops into modern ration shops. Initially, we have decided to convert 600 ration shops into model ration shops. Each of these 600 ration shops will receive Rs. 5000 from the food department for the conversion process, and a total of Rs. 30 lakh will be allocated from the department for this purpose. Additionally, we have decided to provide Rs. 2000 as ex-gratia for Durga Puja to the 635 labourers who are involved in the loading and unloading of PDS items in the food department," said Chowdhury.

