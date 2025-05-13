Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Monday announced that the state government has initiated the recruitment of 432 nursing staff—332 permanent and 100 on a contractual basis—to strengthen healthcare delivery across the state.

Speaking at an event celebrating International Nurses Day at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala, Dr. Saha, who also holds the Health portfolio, emphasised the vital role nurses play in the healthcare ecosystem. He noted that 153 nurses have already been recruited in 2024 and said, “Necessary allocation from the Finance Department has been received to appoint 100 more nursing staff on a contractual basis.”

Highlighting the global observance of Nurses Day on Florence Nightingale’s birth anniversary, Dr. Saha underscored the need to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of nursing professionals. “Nurses are the front runners in healthcare—they are the first to provide care when a patient arrives at a hospital. They are the trust of the dying,” he remarked.



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Dr. Saha also stressed the profession’s economic impact, stating that strengthening nursing can lead to stronger public health outcomes and a robust economy. He encouraged the youth of Tripura to embrace the profession, noting that many from the state are now working abroad as nurses.

He further shared that the Nursing Training Institute has been upgraded to the Agartala Government Nursing College, and that B.Sc Nursing, BDS, and MBBS courses are now available within the state. Additionally, the 40-seat ANM Nursing Institute in Udaipur has been upgraded to a GNM institute.

The event was attended by key dignitaries, including Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, and senior health officials.