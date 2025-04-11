In a major initiative to improve the quality of education in Tripura, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Friday announced that the state government is planning to bring in the "best available teachers" from outside the state, particularly to teach key academic subjects such as English, mathematics, physics, and biology.

Addressing two separate public programmes at Teliamura and Kalyanpur in Khowai district, the Chief Minister referred to Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy’s recent budget speech, which proposed the establishment of coaching centres in every subdivision to provide enhanced academic support to students.

"The established teachers within the state may not be available or willing to join these coaching centres. So, I have requested the Finance Minister to float tenders and engage top-quality teachers from outside the state. The focus will be on core subjects where students usually need extra help," said CM Saha.

He emphasized that students are currently under significant academic pressure, often rushing from school to private tuition classes on scooters or motorbikes, adding to their stress levels. "Through these proposed coaching centres, students will be taught systematically, thereby reducing the need for private tuitions," he added.



Also Read:Tripura’s Narsinghgarh Stadium set to host first IPL match in 2026

In addition to improving teaching quality, the Chief Minister also announced plans to construct a large examination hall at Hapania in West Tripura at a cost of ₹15 crore. "This facility will benefit students and job aspirants, who often have to travel outside the state for exams. Once functional, it will make the examination process more accessible within Tripura," he said.

Acknowledging the teacher shortage in government schools, the Chief Minister, who also holds the education portfolio, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to recruitment. "We are taking necessary steps to recruit more teachers and strengthen our education system," he said.

Dr. Saha also addressed the issue of employment and took a swipe at the opposition’s frequent criticism of the BJP-led government. "During our tenure, we have provided over 17,000 regular jobs. The process is ongoing, and more employment opportunities will be created in the coming days," he asserted.

The Chief Minister’s announcements come at a time when Tripura is gearing up to revamp its education infrastructure and ensure that students receive the support they need to succeed academically, both in rural and urban areas.