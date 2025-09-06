Tripura to set up 10 working women’s hostels; Centre releases Rs 75 crore

To ensure better and secure accommodation for working women, the Tripura government will set up 10 working women’s hostels across the state, an official said on Saturday.

Director of Social Welfare and Social Education, Tapan Kumar Das, said the Department of Expenditure, Government of India, has already released ₹75.24 crore out of the total project cost of ₹114 crore. “Out of 10 hostels, two will be established in Agartala, while the remaining will come up in Bodjungnagar, Dharmanagar, Kailashahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Belonia and Sabroom,” Das told PTI.

The Tripura Housing Board has been entrusted with executing the project. “Work has already begun on five hostels, while the remaining are in the final stage of preparation. We plan to complete the projects during the 2025-26 financial year,” Das said.



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Each hostel will accommodate 100 women and include facilities such as attached kitchens, bathrooms, washrooms, a gymnasium, a park, a conference hall and 24-hour security. Separate arrangements will also be made for divyangjan working women.

Currently, only one working women’s hostel is functional in Agartala, with a capacity of 46 seats, which often falls short of the demand. “The proposed hostels will provide much-needed accommodation not only for women employed in industrial belts but also for domestic workers from outside areas and those engaged in private firms or companies,” Das added.

The initiative, officials said, is expected to significantly improve the living conditions and security of working women in Tripura, addressing a long-standing demand for adequate hostel facilities.