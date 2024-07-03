Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha said said that the Central government has been implementing various schemes to benefit the students and for the development of the education system.

Dr. Saha said this while inaugurating the District Institution for Education and Training (DIET) at Jalbasa, Panisagar in the North District.

“We previously had four District Institutes of Education & Training colleges, and now with this addition, we have five. A society's success depends on the education of its people. Education is one of our priority departments. Just yesterday, we held a meeting to identify some of our weaknesses, and I appealed to all the educationists who attended the meeting for advice on improving education. There is no alternative to education, and there is no end to knowledge,” said Dr. Saha.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Modi is implementing new schemes for the country's development and the education system.

“He has introduced the National Education Policy, which we have also started implementing in our education department so that students can keep up with the rest of the nation. In the 2023-24 Financial Year, the central government allocated Rs 1 lakh 12 thousand 899 crore. This allocation underscores how much PM Modi emphasizes education,” said Dr. Saha.

He also noted that Rs 128 crore has been sanctioned for the Vidya Pravesh Scheme, a three-month play-based school preparation module.

“Our government is also planning to start this program, which is based on sports and games. The government has a plan for this. PM e-Vidya, related to digital/online/on-air education, has also been launched. The DISHA Scheme has been implemented as well. The main aim of DIET is to provide better training to teachers,” said Dr. Saha.

Dr. Saha, who is also the state's education minister, said that the state government is working to modernize infrastructure for students.

“I always stress the importance of infrastructure as well as manpower. Recently, we inaugurated a new school building in Gandacherra, opened a new school building in the South District, and inaugurated a girls' hostel in Sonamura,” he added.

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