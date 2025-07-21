Tripura to start direct paddy procurement from July 26, sets 14 lakh MT target

The Government of Tripura is all set to launch direct procurement of Rabi season paddy at Minimum Support Price (MSP) from July 26 in a bid to safeguard farmers' interests and ensure fair pricing for their produce.

The initiative is being jointly implemented by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The procurement drive aims to collect over 14 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy across the state.

A crucial video conference was held at the state Secretariat, co-chaired by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. The meeting saw participation from Panchayat Samiti chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, Sub-Divisional Administrators, Block Development Officers, Deputy Directors of Agriculture, agricultural supervisors, and Food and Civil Supplies officials.



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Discussions focused on ensuring a smooth, transparent, and well-coordinated procurement mechanism, with clear instructions to all levels of administration for timely execution and payment to farmers.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Nath reaffirmed the state government's unwavering commitment to farmers' welfare. “This is not just a procurement exercise but a mission to strengthen our agricultural economy and give farmers the confidence to produce more,” he said.

Both ministers urged field officials to maintain strict coordination and communication throughout the process to avoid delays or discrepancies.

The MSP procurement is expected to bring substantial financial relief to farmers, boost confidence in government support systems, and contribute to the long-term sustainability of agriculture in Tripura.