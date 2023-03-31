Tourism Minister of Tripura Sushanta Chowdhury on March 31 directed the officials to work with special strategies to attract more domestic and foreign tourists to the state.

“We need to think outside the box and plan accordingly to take tourism in our state to a new height. Through the development of tourism sectors, each attractive tourism sector in our state can become a model for our revenue generation and make us self-reliant”, said Minister Chowdhury during the first meeting with the tourism department held at the palace compound in Agartala.

“Development of the Tourism Sector in our state is our mission. I feel that any work can result only with the active participation of all levels of employees and all stakeholders in any department. We need to think outside the box and plan accordingly to take the Tourism sector of Tripura to new heights. Our state has huge potential for tourism in various fields. Tourism is not just a buzzword associated with high income! Increasing the variety of facilities at the attractive tourist centres of our state will increase the number of tourists as well as the associated trade”, he said.

Also Read: Tripura: Opposition demand strict action against BJP MLA for watching porn video during assembly session

He further said that after the BJP government came into power has been working earnestly to develop the tourism sectors of the state.

“Nowadays the villages of our state are also becoming the centre of tourism. Our marginal villages are emerging on the tourism map. The number of domestic and foreign tourists is also increasing. We need to develop special strategies to attract more domestic and foreign tourists to in our state. Religious places should be redeveloped as tourist attractions”, the tourism minister said.

He also appealed to all concerned to think about the future with different ideas to strengthen the state's tourism sector.



“Tourism should be promoted at every level to take the heritage and culture of our state to every corner of the world. We all have to work with more enthusiasm for the expansion and development of the tourism industry in the state”, he added.