The All India Trinamool Congress has announced former PCC chief and renowned advocate Pijush Kanti Biswas as the Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress State President.

''The All India Trinamool Congress under the inspiration and guidance of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial is pleased to announce Shri Pijush Kanti Biswas as the Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress State President. We wish the very best to him for his future endeavours,'' the party tweeted.

The All India Trinamool Congress under the inspiration and guidance of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial is pleased to announce Shri Pijush Kanti Biswas as the Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress State President. We wish the very best to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/S0DroZlNik — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) December 11, 2022

Recently, Biswas joined the Trinamool Congress in New Delhi and elections to the 60-member House are likely to be held next year.

Along with Biswas several other Congress leaders from the northeastern state joined the TMC at its party office in the national capital in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Besides Biswas, former general secretaries of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Tejen Das and Ananta Banerjee, former TPCC working president Purnita Chakma as well as Bimal Rudra Paul of the Tripura Youth Congress had also joined the Trinamool Congress.

Soon after Biswas joined the Trinamool Congress, the party leader had said that he was like to be appointed as the state president of TMC in Tripura.

“Our family strengthens. With an aim to work for the betterment of Tripura, former INC State President Pijush Kanti Biswas joined our Trinamool family today. We wholeheartedly welcome him to our party.” Mamata Banerjee said, “I welcome you all to the TMC,” the TMC had tweeted welcoming the party leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Banerjee had said that the party would fight the BJP's misrule in the state and against the terror unleashed by saffron forces in the state.

It is worth mentioning that the Trinamool Congress is trying to establish its footprint in the northeastern state and had contested the civic polls last year.

Also read: Tripura BJP forms committees for 2023 polls