Tripura's Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday launched cashless system in his department across the state, aimed at bringing transparency and convenience to the lives of the people.

During an afternoon press conference, Minister Chowdhury stated that in line with the Central government's initiative under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura's government is also implementing the cashless system.

"The Transport Department across the state has now introduced a cashless system. Through a video conference attended by all District Magistrates, SBI Officials, and other district transport officials, we officially launched this system. This initiative will promote transparency and simplify processes in all eight districts," said the minister.



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He further explained that the cashless system was initially piloted in the West District in August, serving as a case study. Following its success, the department received positive feedback from the public, prompting the expansion to the remaining seven districts. All transactions within the transport department will now be conducted through cashless means, including ATM cards and UPI.

According to Minister Chowdhury, the transport department played a significant role in revenue tax collection during the previous fiscal year.

"In the financial year 2022-23, a total of Rs 115 crores 63 lakhs were deposited in the state government's treasury. The Transport Department has set a target to deposit Rs 125 crore in the state government's treasury in the coming days, and the cashless system will play a pivotal role in achieving this goal. In the financial year 2021-22, the transport department deposited Rs 92.83 crore, and Rs 87.93 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal year," he added.