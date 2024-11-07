A truck driver and his handyman from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were sentenced to 12 years in prison by a court in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Thursday for their involvement in smuggling banned cough syrups. The duo was also fined Rs 1 lakh each by the court.

The sentencing was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Debasish Kar. The case stems from a police operation that took place on June 4 of the previous year. Acting on a tip-off, police officers intercepted a truck with a UP registration number at the Bishalgarh bypass in Sepahijala district. The vehicle had been traveling from Agartala, and upon inspection, authorities discovered that it was carrying a significant quantity of illicit cough syrup, which is prohibited under drug laws due to its abuse potential.

The truck driver and his handyman were arrested at the scene and charged under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, among other offenses.

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