In a significant operation, Tripura Police on June 4 seized a substantial cache of contraband items worth Rs 4 crore in Madhupur, located in the Sepahijala district, which shares an international border with Bangladesh.

Speaking with India Today NE, police sources said that based on secret information the police personnel of Madhupur police station has detained a 12 Wheeler Heavy truck bearing registration number UP 70 CT 4611.

During the search of the vehicle recovered a total of 300 cartons loaded with Escough cough syrups.

“We had prior information that a truck was en route to Kamalasagar from Uttar Pradesh carrying a huge number of Escough cough syrups from Uttar Pradesh. When the truck entered in Madhupur, police from Madhupur police station detained the truck and searched it thoroughly. During the search, we seized 300 cartoons 160 bottles of Escough cough syrup amounting total of 47, of 984 bottles. This is one of the largest seizures in the state”, the sources added.

The police further said that they have also arrested two persons identified as Ankush Sukla (driver) and Ranjan Singh's assistant both are residents of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

“The truck was carrying fodder for cattle for an animal shelter house. However, we are suspecting that these all were brought here for smuggling purposes. The market value would be around Rs 4 crore Further legal action is being taken and an investigation is on”, they added.

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