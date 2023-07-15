Tripura Police on July 14 late night successfully arrested Yaba Tablets of Rs 23 lakh and arrested two persons from Sonamura a bordering village located in the Sepahijala district of the state.

Sonamura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Manik Debnath said that on Friday late night, based on a tip-off, the police seized about 15,000 Yaba tablets with a market value of approximately Rs 23 lakh.



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“Based on a tip-off along with other Tripura Police personnel and TSR jawans we have carried out a raid at a market in Kulu Bari under Sonamura. During the raid, we arrested two drug paddlers, Jasim Mia and Kabil Mia, and seized 15,000 Yaba tablets from their possession. We have also seized two vehicles which they use for smuggling drugs. We have arrested them and brought them to the police station”, said the OC.

The police said that the market value of recovered drugs will be around Rs 23 lakh.

According to police, a case under the NDPS section has been taken against 2 youths and will be forwarded before the court of the District and Sessions Judge at Sonamura.