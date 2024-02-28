The District and Session Judges Courts in Tripura has convicted and sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for killing their wives.

A Press Release issued from Tripura Police reads that on February 27 Ld. Court of District & Session Judge, Khowai District, has convicted and sentenced accused person namely Manojit Sutradhar of Purba Sonatala, Khowai Police Station to suffer Life Imprisonment for the commission of offence punishable U/S 302 IPC.

"The fact of the case is that on April 12 of 2017 morning at about 0810 hrs accused Manojit Suradhar murdered his wife on demand of dowry. It is pertinent to mention here that the Investigating Officer SI. Bidya Debbarma of Khowai Police station thoroughly investigated the case and submitted charge sheet which subsequently ended in conviction", the press release reads

While on an another case yesterday only . Court of District & Session Judge, North District, Dharmanagar has convicted and sentenced accused person namely Swapan Nath (24) of Laljuri under North District to suffer Life Imprisonment for the commission of offence

While his mother to suffer punishable U/S 302 IPC and to suffer Rigorous Imprisonment for 03 years punishable U/S 498(A) IPC.

"The fact of the case is that on 29th December of 2018 in the late night the one accused Swapan Nath murdered his wife. It is pertinent to mention here that the Investigating officer SI Mrinal Paul of Kanchanpur Police station thoroughly investigated the case and submitted charge sheet which subsequently ended in conviction", the press release added.

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