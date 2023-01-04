Tripura Police has arrested one person and seven others were detained for a purported clash between ruling BJP and CPIM workers that took place on January 4 late evening in Rajdhan Nagar area under Kakraban Police station, Gomati district.



In a press release, Tripura police said, “Yesterday, one political clash between BJP and CPIM took place in Rajdhan Nagar area under Kakraban Police station, Gomati district. In the clash, three shops and a few vehicles have been damaged. Police immediately reached to the spot and took the situation under control”.

The press release further said that in this matter, two FIRs have been registered.

Also Read: Former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb's ancestral house comes under attack

“One person has been arrested and seven persons were detained for interrogation”, it reads.

The police further cleared that some reports have appeared in media that in this incident attack has placed in the house of senior political functionaries and there is a communal angle in it.

“It is clarified that these reports are false and are not based on facts. Necessary police deployment has been done. The situation is under control and the sharp watch is being maintained”, it added.

On the other hand, on January 3, 2023 reports, claimed that the ancestral house of former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb has reportedly come under attack allegedly by CPIM-backed miscreants on January 3 at Jamjuri in Udaipur subdivision under Gomati District.

Sources said that Deb's ancestral house was also set on fire during the attack. However, the news has not been confirmed by an official source.

BJP sources claimed that the attack was carried out by communist-backed miscreants a day before annual rituals in memory of Deb's father late Hirudhan Deb.

BJP said that on this occasion there will be puja in the presence of saints from the state and outside the state.