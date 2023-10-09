In the idyllic hilltop village of Bir Bahadur para, nestled amidst lush greenery in Tripura's Dhalai district a Reang community of around 70 people grapples with an array of pressing challenges.

This village, steeped in history spanning over a century, stands isolated from vital government provisions, including 'Har ghar jal, Har ghar bijli', leaving its inhabitants without basic amenities. Astonishingly, a majority of families find themselves without ration cards, a fundamental document essential for accessing essential supplies.

Paul Dangsu, the youngest MLA in Tripura from the Tipra Motha Party, is perhaps the first legislator to visit the village.

Speaking exclusively with India Today NE, Paul stated that the village has a population of around 70 people and has been in existence for 110 years.



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“The Bir Bahadur para located in Dhalai district is around 110 years old with a population of 60-70, and reaching it requires trekking for hours. Here, government schemes like 'Har ghar jal, Har ghar bijli' don't apply, and the concerned department may be able to explain the reason. The sad part is that most families don't even have ration cards. After spending hours with them, I have appointed individuals who can communicate with officials on behalf of the villagers for documentation. I will also discuss the issues with relevant departments to do the needful,” he said.

Paul mentioned that the villagers depend on Jhum cultivation and have to spend an entire day travelling to the nearest market to sell their products and buy essential items for their homes.

“They have been living here for many years, but they don't have ration cards, nor do they have other facilities like road connectivity, electricity, solar power, and water connection. Only six families have obtained ration cards, and they don't want to leave the village as they have already built their huts there and rely on Jhum cultivation. They come to the market once a week to buy essentials and depend on hilly water sources,” he told this publication.

He also mentioned that during his visit, the villagers didn't ask for much, but they did request improved road connectivity.

“I will be writing to the state government to highlight their issues, especially regarding water, road, and solar systems,” he added.