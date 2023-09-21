Road Traffic Accident cases have drastically come down by around 50 per cent despite an increase of vehicles by over 20 per cent during the last three and half years in Tripura.

A press release from Tripura Police said that they have started the special drive on a mission mode to control Road Traffic Accident on August 19 this year following the announcement by Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

“The special drive was targeted to prevent Road Traffic deaths, injuries and accidents after scientific assessment of accident Black Spots, accident-prone zones and timings when most accidents occur on National Highways and State Highways. The output and impact of the drive were reviewed on completion of one month following the new and first-time multi-dimensional approach taken by Tripura Police of enforcement, placement of NAKAS, increased Highway patrol and public awareness campaigns. Various other line departments were also taken on board and coordinated effort was made on the ground”, the press release reads.



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It further said that after examination and comparisons of monthly average figures of last three and half years on Road Traffic Accident with the period of special drive conducted from August 19 to September 18, there is a 60 per cent reduction in road accident deaths and injuries also reduced by 50 per cent.

“Total RTA cases have also come down by around 50 per cent despite an increase of vehicles by over 20% during the last three and half years in the State”, it reads.