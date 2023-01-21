Tripura police on January 21 arrested two women and seized brown sugar worth lakh rupees in the Kanchanpur sub-division which shares the state boundary with Mizoram under the North district of Tripura.

Sources said that for a long time, two women identified as Sayanti Reang(26) and Chani Reang (32) of the Panisagar sub-division under the North district used to sell brown sugar in Panisagar and in Kanchanpur which they used to bring from Mizoram.

Today, intelligent sleuths of Tripura Police acting on a tip-off arrested them.

Also Read: Assam Rifles, Tripura Police destroy cannabis plantation worth Rs 95 lakh

They were later brought to Kanchanpur police station and also seized Rs 5, 000 cash, two Android mobile phones, one two-wheeler, and brown sugar. The police arrested them and registered a case against them.

Earlier, Assam Rifles destroyed a cannabis plantation worth Rs 95 lakh in the Sepahijala district on January 14.

A press release from Assam Rifle said that the Agartala battalion of Assam Rifles destroyed a large-scale plantation of Marijuana (Ganja) worth 95 lakhs market value in the Sitakala Konaban area, Sepahijala district, Tripura today.

Based on the input received from own source a large-scale plantation of Marijuana (Ganja) plants in the Sitakala Konaban, Madhupur, Sepahijala district near Indo Bangladesh Border; a joint Operation was launched by Agartala Battalion of Assam Rifles with police representative from Madhupur Police Station.