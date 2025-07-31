Tripura Youth Congress demands CM's resignation over drug menace

The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress (TPYC) has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Manik Saha, accusing him of failing to curb the escalating drug abuse in the state.

CM Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, has come under fire for what the TPYC described as administrative inaction despite rising drug-related concerns.

At a press conference, TPYC president Nilkamal Saha pointed out that even senior state leaders have acknowledged the worsening situation. He cited Speaker Biswabandhu Sen’s statement confessing police failure to check drug abuse in his constituency, Dharmanagar, and alleged that Deputy Speaker Ramprasad Paul had remarked on the involvement of party workers in drug-related activities.



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Nilkamal Saha further claimed that the Chief Minister admitted to knowing those involved in the illicit trade but has taken no meaningful action. “If the CM knows who is involved in drug trade, why is there no arrest yet?” he asked, highlighting the involvement of thousands of young people in the drug syndicate after falling into addiction.

The TPYC also criticised the collapse of the state’s anti-drug campaign, alleging that instead of progress, more people were being drawn into both consumption and trafficking. “We want the home minister to quit if he cannot control the drug menace,” Saha asserted.

To escalate their agitation, TPYC announced a youth mobilisation programme in Agartala on August 5, aiming to press the government to take decisive action against the drug crisis.