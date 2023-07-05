The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress on Wednesday met the Sadar Sub-division Police officer in Agartala demanding the restoration of law and order in the city.

The youth congress delegation has alleged that law and order in the city have collapsed.

“In our Sadar sub-division, especially in Agartala city, for the past few months, a group of riotous youths, some miscreants, some drug addicts have created an atmosphere of fear in the entire Sadar sub-division. As a result of their violent, anti-social activities, law enforcement in the Sadar sub-division has collapsed. As a result, the people of the city are suffering from insecurity. The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress is very concerned about the deterioration of law and order and the dominance of miscreants”, said the Youth Congress delegation.

They alleged that a few days back when a lady got into an auto to go home from in front of the drop gate, there was an attempt to kidnap her however the lady saved her life by jumping from the auto and filed a police case.

“A few days ago a fierce fight took place in front of Astabal Maidan and in Lake Chowhomuni market between some rowdy miscreants, armed with sticks and even firearms according to eyewitnesses, causing intense fear in the two areas”, alleged that the Congress workers.

They said in this situation, the rule of mafias is going on in the entire Agartala City and the common people are in panic.

“This is our deputation today to provide security to the people of Sadar Division and restore law and order from this situation. Hope you will seriously investigate the above-mentioned incidents and restore law and order firmly in the city”, they said.

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