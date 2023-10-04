The Sepahijala Zoological Park in Tripura has taken a significant step towards eliminating plastic waste by introducing a 'Pet Bottle Deposit Refund System'.

According to forest department official sources, visitors bringing in items such as Pet Bottles, Single Use Plastic Materials, Packaged Products with plastic wrapping, Tin Cans, and similar products are required to adhere to the rules and regulations set forth for the PET Bottle Deposit Refund System (DRS).

“All visitors must deposit a refundable amount of Rs 10 for each mentioned item and receive a corresponding token from the DRS Counter. Prior to leaving the Zoo premises, visitors must return their PET Bottles, Single Use Plastic Materials, Packaged Products with plastic wrapping, Tin Cans, and similar items, along with their tokens, at the DRS counter to receive a refund of the deposited amount”, the official explained.



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He went on to emphasize that failure to deposit both the token and the specified items at the DRS counter would result in forfeiture of the deposited amount.

"The deposited amount will not be returned. Entry into the Zoo with such products will be subject to the discretion of the Sepahijala Zoological Park Authority. The authority reserves the right to permit or deny entry to visitors with such products and materials," he added.

The official further stated that the system was inaugurated by Pritam Bhattacharjee, IFS, District Forest Officer, Sepahijala District, on the occasion of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.