Tripura's sporting pride, 20-year-old Asmita Dey, has once again elevated the state's sports arena as she clinched a gold medal at the prestigious Junior Asia Cup Judo Championship, which took place in Macau, China on July 23.

Asmita displayed exceptional prowess from the onset, dominating Group D in the preliminary round and securing a resounding victory over Hong Kong's Suet Yiu Tang. Her remarkable performance earned her a bye in the main opening round, setting the stage for further triumphs.



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In the gripping semi-final, the talented Indian judoka, who had previously won silver in the Asian Open 2023 in Kuwait City and a bronze in the Asian Junior Championships 2022, showcased her determination and skill by defeating Australia's Ashlyn Do. Asmita carried her winning momentum into the final showdown, where she outperformed another Australian, Anneliese Fielder, to secure the gold medal in the fiercely contested 48 kg category.

Adding to India's glory, Unnati Sharma (63kg) and Arun Kumar (73kg) also stood atop the podium, clinching gold medals in their respective categories.

The Indian contingent exhibited outstanding performances throughout the championship, culminating in a remarkable tally of three gold, one silver, and one bronze medal in the Junior Asia Cup Judo Championships.