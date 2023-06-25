The eagerly anticipated traditional Kharchi Puja, one of the most popular and biggest festivals of the state, is all set to commence on June 26th at the century-old Chaturdas Devata Temple in old Agartala.

Chaturdas devata, which means 14 gods and goddesses, are the principal deities of Tripura’s Manikya kings. The princely state joined the Indian Union by signing an accession of the merger in 1949.

As per the tradition, the week-long festival begins with a colourful procession—Snan Yatra of 14 deities in the Howrah river which will take place today evening.

The festivities will be officially inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Janjati Kalyan Minister Bikash Debbarma, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, and others.

Local MLA and Chairman of the Kharchi Utsav Karyakarini Committee, Ratan Chakraborty, provided an overview of the event.

He mentioned that the fair would feature three significant events on the main stage.

''The first event, scheduled for June 30th, will be attended by former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament, Biplab Kumar Deb. The second function, taking place on the evening of July 2nd, will have the presence of Union Minister of State Pratima Bhowmik, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, and other distinguished guests,'' he said.

To ensure the safety and security of the event, approximately 1,000 TSR jawans (Tripura State Rifles) and dedicated volunteers will be deployed on-site. Alongside the state rifles, all government and private organizations, including the Fire Department, SDRF team, scouts and guides, health department, and the West Tripura district administration, have made preparations for the smooth completion of the Kharchi festival.

Additionally, 28 strategically placed CCTV cameras have been installed at various locations to enhance surveillance and maintain a safe environment throughout the fair.

An executive committee comprising 59 members and 13 sub-committees, with MLA Ratan Chakraborty as chairman and Biswajit Shil, chairman of the Old Agartala Panchayat Samiti, as vice-chairman, has been formed to ensure the success of the 7-day Kharchi festival.

The Kharchi Puja and Mela hold immense cultural and traditional significance for the people of the state.



With the grand inauguration and the presence of esteemed guests, the event promises to be a joyous celebration of customs and heritage, attracting visitors from far and wide.

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