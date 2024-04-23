President of India Droupadi Murmu on April 22 conferred Padma Shri on Chittaranjan Debbarma for his contributions in the field of Spiritualism in Tripura.

During the esteemed Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President of India Droupadi Murmu today conferred Padma Shri upon Chittaranjan Debbarma for his contributions to the field of spiritualism.

Born on January 22, 1962, in Barakathal, Sidhai Mohanpur, Debbarma was raised in Tripura. He developed a deep devotion to Shiv Parvati and Radha Krishna from an early age. After completing matriculation, Shri Debbarma became a Panchayat Secretary and encountered the teachings of Sri Sri Santikali Maharaj during his travels.

He got inspired and embraced sanyas dedicating himself to Maa Tripurasundari under his Guru's guidance. The passing away of his Guru Sri Sri Santikali Maharaj at the hands of the NLFT terrorist organization marked a turning point for him. Entrusted by his Guru to lead Sri Sri Santikali Ashram, he expanded the mission to serve the indigenous poor population.

Despite facing threats, he opened hostels in Amarpur, Barakathal, Chachu, Kowaiphang and Burakha, providing shelter and education to over 700 children from economically disadvantaged families.



Chitta Ranjan Debbarma, is presently the Peethadhish of Shantikali Peeth and Ashram, in Gomati district of Tripura. Debbarma has been conferred with several awards like Sant Eshwar Award by Sant Eshwar Foundation in 2018; Krishna Chandra Gandhi Award by Purvottar Janajati Shiksha Samiti in 2020; Karmayogi Award by My Home India in 2021 and Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Smriti Award by the Government of Tripura in 2022.

Debbarma extended his Guru's legacy by founding the Sri Sri Santikali English Medium School in 2019, prioritizing holistic and value-based education. With 24 ashrams, an old-age home, and mentorship programs across Tripura, his social impact has grown significantly. His tireless efforts in education and his profound influence on spiritual and moral well-being, particularly in indigenous areas, have sparked a resurgence. His influence spans both indigenous and non-indigenous communities, fostering a growing number of followers actively engaged in Dharma Jagaran. Aligned with his revered Guru's teachings, he rejects confinement to a single ashram, emphasizing the splendor of culture, Sanatan Dharma practices, and the rich history of the region. His steadfast belief underscores the paramount importance of continually showcasing the cultural heritage and principles of Sanatan Dharma to establish and perpetuate Sanatanatwa among the people.

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