Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the Gomati District in the state is among the 11 districts in the country where the world's largest grain storage will be set up.

He said, “The central government has decided to open the world's largest grain storage in the country, and for this, 11 districts of the country have been identified. Among them, Khilpara of Gomati district of the state has been allocated Rs 1.86 crore for the implementation of this project”.

Dr. Saha said this during the observance of the 70th Cooperative Week at Agartala Town Hall.



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He also informed that the state government has initiated the computerization of all 268 LAMPs and PACs in the state.



“Cooperative societies play a significant role in ensuring progress. Rural economy will prosper only through the cooperative movement. More awareness should be raised among the people to propel the cooperative sector forward. After Home Minister Amit Shah took charge as the Union Minister of Cooperatives, the cooperative sector is moving towards further development. ‘Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ will be possible only on the day when the economy of the rural areas will prosper,” said.