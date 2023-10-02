Tripura's Hojagiri exponent and Padma Shri recipient Satyaram Reang passed away on October 2. He was 80 at the time of his death.

Satyaram Reang was conferred India's fourth-highest civilian award the Padma Shri in Arts category from the Preseidne of India Shri Ramnath Kovind in 2021.

Reang has been associated with the traditional art and culture of his community since his childhood. A Hojagiri dancer, Reang, 80, has been instrumental in the promotion and preservation of the dance performed by standing on an earthen pitcher and managing a bottle on the head and earthen lamps in hands.

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