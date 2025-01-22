Tripura to take part in the Republic Day tableau rally in New Delhi in which the state will showcase the cultural diversity of India and Kharchi Puja and the rituals.

Kharchi Puja is a week-long Hindu festival celebrated in Agartala’s Chaturdas Devta Temple. It is a festival of worship for the 14 gods that make up the Tripuri people's dynasty deity.

A senior official from the Tripura government told India Today NE that this year also Tripura will take part in the Republic Day tableau rally in New Delhi. A total of 26 tableaus will be on display this time.

He said that these tableaus will be the platform for cultural presentation by the central government and state governments.

“Tableaus will come from various departments and states comprising the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Goa, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Rural Development, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Financial Services department, Madhya Pradesh, Ministry of Earth Science (IMD), Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Tripura, Karnataka, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Delhi, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Ministry of Culture and CPWD. Tripura's tableau will come at the 19 serial number”, he said.



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He informed that the theme of Tripura's tableau this time is the cultural diversity of India.

“In consistence with this, Kharchi Puja and the rituals attached to the worship 14 royal deities and their significance will be showcased in the tableau of Tripura. Three main aspects have been focused in the tableau. Firstly it is a blend of tradition and modernity. Symbolising progress, bamboo designs and frames, application of technology, models in traditional attire etc. will be on display on the tableau. Secondly, 14 deities will be presented through bamboo and cane craftsmanship. Thirdly, the tableau will house worship of Ha-Buma (earth mother) and cultural presentation” said the official.

The official said that additionally there will be an aesthetical presentation of bamboo and flower made designs with blend of modern artistic spirit. The priest will also be seen performing rituals in traditional attire. At the same time ancient spirituality of Tripura will find expression on the tableau.