Tripura’s Rukhia power plant to adopt new technology for 120 MW generation; Bhumi pujan on Nov 26

In a major step toward strengthening Tripura’s power generation capacity, the state government has announced plans to introduce new technology at the Rukhia Power Plant to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply despite the ongoing gas crisis.

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the bhumi pujan for the project will be held on November 26, marking the beginning of a significant technological upgrade for the state’s power sector.

Addressing the media, Minister Nath said the new system will enable 120 megawatts (MW) of power generation through Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) technology, a method known for its higher efficiency and lower emissions. “The introduction of this technology will allow us to produce 120 MW of power using the same amount of gas,” the Minister explained.

He recalled that the Rukhia Power Plant, which had an installed capacity of 63 MW, had been generating only around 40 MW between 2017 and 2019. “In 2019–20, despite the gas shortage, we managed to generate 56 MW. However, due to environmental clearance issues, the plant had to be shut down in 2022–23,” Nath said. He added that the previous government had failed to obtain the required environmental permissions.



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“I personally went to New Delhi, met with ministers and officials, and resolved the issue. After receiving environmental clearance, we resumed operations at Rukhia, which now produces 19 MW of power,” he said.

Nath further stated that the project will be executed at an estimated cost of ₹1,119 crore (excluding GST). He added that while gas remains an essential source for Tripura’s power plants, the state is also diversifying into renewable energy. “Gas is a natural resource that is slowly depleting. Therefore, we are focusing on solar energy to ensure long-term sustainability in our power sector,” he said.

The Minister affirmed that the government’s priority is to make Tripura self-sufficient in energy production and to reduce dependence on imported electricity, aligning with the state’s vision of reliable, affordable, and eco-friendly power generation.