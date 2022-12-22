The traditional 'Sangrai' dance of the Mog Community will be performed in the Republic Day program in New Delhi in January 2023.

The information was shared by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha today on his Facebook.

"A proud moment for Tripura. A cultural troupe of Sangrai Dance Academy will represent Tripura with this traditional dance form of Mog Community in the Republic Day programme in New Delhi. Congratulations & best wishes to team Sangrain Dance Academy" he wrote on Facebook.

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Meanwhile, MoS Pratima Bhoumik said, "It is a proud moment for Tripura. From December 19 to 20 a competition was held at Bharatam Nritya Utsav held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in which 980 dancers participated where dancers from our state performed the Sangrai dance and get selected to perform the dance on January 26 at New Delhi".

MP Rebati Tripura also hailed the selection of Tripura’s cultural troupe.