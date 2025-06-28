Tripura's security needs strengthening due to current situation in Bangladesh: CM

Amid concerns over regional instability, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday called for heightened security and surveillance across the state, citing the ongoing situation in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Speaking at the inauguration of Tripura’s first Cyber Crime Police Station at AD Nagar in Agartala, Dr. Saha stressed the state’s vulnerable geographical position, bordered by Bangladesh on three sides, and highlighted the growing threats of infiltration, drug smuggling, and digital crime.

“We all know the present situation in Bangladesh. Strengthening security arrangements is imperative. Tripura has become a corridor for drug smuggling, and cross-border infiltration remains a serious concern,” the Chief Minister said.

Dr. Saha also warned about the potential misuse of AI-powered 5G technologies and pointed to instances where individuals on the Indian side of the international border were reportedly in regular contact with people across the border.



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“The situation may turn ugly once AI-enabled 5G services are available,” he cautioned.

Reflecting on Operation Sindoor, he remarked that modern warfare is no longer about tanks or troops but about digital supremacy.

“A mobile phone has become more dangerous than an AK-47. Cybercrime is a form of shadow warfare, and we must be prepared to counter it with technical skill and vigilance,” he added.

Dr. Saha emphasised public awareness as a critical tool in combating cyber fraud and urged security agencies to continually upgrade their capabilities. He reiterated that people must be digitally alert, as the line between crime and cybercrime continues to blur.

The newly launched Cyber Crime Police Station, funded with an initial ₹45 lakh out of a ₹5 crore outlay from the Centre, will act as a central hub for cybercrime investigations across Tripura.

Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar encouraged citizens to promptly report any digital crime to the cyber police station and reassured that the state is scaling up its capabilities to deal with emerging digital threats.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to modernise Tripura’s law enforcement and fortify the state against both physical and cyber threats.