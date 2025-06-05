The Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), a wing of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), on Thursday said that the student body would soon launch a “Clean Illegal Immigrants Drive-Out Mission” and urged the Tripura government to take steps to implement the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directive on the identification and deportation of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

In a press release, TSF General Secretary Hamalu Jamatia and President Samrat Debbarma said that the TSF expresses its deep concern following the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on 19th May, as reported through various print and electronic media platforms.

They said that the notification clearly instructs all state governments, including Tripura, to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh within 30 days.

“We urge the Government of Tripura to take this matter with the highest degree of seriousness. Reports and updates from various regions of the state indicate a steady influx and settlement of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, and in many instances, individuals have already been apprehended by local authorities. Despite these actions, the problem continues to escalate,” the press release said.



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They claimed that the TSF is receiving credible reports of illegal immigrants settling in several districts, including Gomati, Dhalai, Sepahijala, South Tripura, West Tripura, and North Tripura.

“This widespread and unauthorized settlement poses a serious threat to the demographic balance, land rights, cultural identity, and overall security of the indigenous people of Tripura. The TSF strongly demands immediate and strict implementation of the MHA directive. The state administration must act decisively to identify, verify, and deport all illegal migrants without delay. As a proactive step, the Twipra Students’ Federation will soon launch a ‘Clean Illegal Immigrants Drive-Out Mission’ across affected regions,” they said.

The TSF stated that this mission will be conducted through peaceful, democratic means with the support of local communities.

“We also appeal to all sections of society — students, youth, civil society, and concerned citizens — to unite and raise their voices against the illegal influx. This is not just a political or administrative issue, but a matter of survival for the indigenous people of Tripura and their future generations,” said the TSF.