A rare and extraordinary event unfolded in the Saraspur area of North Tripura near the Assam-Tripura border when a Jersey cow gave birth to a two-headed calf early this morning.

The calf, which has two heads, two noses, two mouths, four eyes, two ears, and four legs, is currently in stable condition, though its long-term survival remains uncertain.

The cow's owner, Sanjay Kumar Nath, a teacher by profession, described the remarkable incident: “The calf was born at around 7:00 am. When I noticed the unusual situation, I immediately called a veterinarian, who assisted in the delivery. To our amazement, the calf was born with two heads. It is stable now, and we are committed to taking great care of it.”



Also Read: Assam Rifles destroys cannabis plantation worth Rs 3.5 crore in Tripura

The news quickly spread, attracting crowds of curious locals from Saraspur and neighbouring areas to Nath’s residence. Many residents expressed astonishment at the rare occurrence, with some interpreting it as a divine sign. Several visitors have even begun offering prayers, viewing the event as a symbol of spiritual significance.

Veterinarians who examined the calf noted that such occurrences are rare and often result from developmental anomalies during the gestation period. Despite its stable condition, the calf's future depends on careful care and monitoring.

The birth has become a topic of discussion across the region, captivating locals and shining a spotlight on this unusual phenomenon. As visitors continue to flock to Nath's home, the event remains a source of amazement and curiosity, leaving an indelible mark on the small village of Saraspur.