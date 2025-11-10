Two more arrested in Tripura drug trafficking case; 102 kg cannabis seized earlier

Tripura Police have arrested two more individuals for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking network operating in Sepahijala district.

The arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation launched after a major narcotics seizure earlier this year.

According to police sources, a joint operation conducted by the Sonamura Police Station and the 81st Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) on the night of September 15 had led to the arrest of a drug peddler identified as Md. Mustafa. Authorities recovered 102 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) from his possession during the operation. Mustafa is currently in jail.

Tripura Police said that, based on information obtained during the investigation, two more accused — Samir Miah and Ihid Miah — have now been apprehended for their alleged roles in the same drug trafficking network.



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“Following further investigation into the case, two more drug peddlers have been arrested for their involvement in the narcotics trade. More arrests may follow as the probe expands,” police said in an official statement.

Both the newly arrested accused are residents of Kamal Nagar, Krishna Dola, under Sonamura Police Station in Sepahijala District.

Officials said the arrests mark another step in Tripura’s ongoing crackdown on cross-border narcotics trafficking, which has emerged as a major law enforcement challenge in areas adjoining Bangladesh.