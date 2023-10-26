Two newly appointed judges of the Tripura High Court, Sabyasachi Datta Purkayastha and Biswajit Palit, were formally sworn in during a simple oath-taking ceremony at the High Court premises on Thursday.

The solemn swearing-in ceremony took place at Court Number Two of the High Court premises, where Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath of office.



Also Read: Tripura: Cross-border love story ends in jail after Bangladeshi girl illegally entered India to marry lover

It is worth mentioning that Sabyasachi Datta Purkayastha has been inducted as a judge, while Biswajit Palit has been appointed as an additional judge of the Tripura High Court.

The ceremony witnessed the august presence of Justice Arindam Lodh, Justice T Amarnath Gaur, Advocate General Siddharth Shankar Deb, along with other distinguished legal luminaries and high court officials. Their attendance underscored the significance of this occasion in the legal landscape of Tripura.