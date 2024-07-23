Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the union budget for the financial year 2024-25 is an inclusive budget aimed at the comprehensive upliftment of the poor, youth, farmers, and Nari Shakti.



“The budget for the financial year 2024-25 presented on Tuesday is truly a people-oriented budget. This budget placed for the overall development of the poor, youth, women, and farmers. I want to thank the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inclusive budget,” said Dr. Saha.

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He mentioned that this budget has been made with a focus on infrastructure development and skill development.

“The budget has also given special emphasis on employment. The overall budget is reflected in this year's budget,” said Dr. Saha.

Dr. Saha also stated that no one has ever heard of or seen such a budget before.

He said that this budget is a visionary and inclusive budget for the overall development of the poor, youth, farmers, and women.

“The Union Budget 2024-25 will be the guiding force for strengthening the foundation of a 5-trillion economy. This budget will act as an effective catalyst in realizing the dream of a developed India and will be a significant step towards achieving the vision of inclusive growth”, he added.