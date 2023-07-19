Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to embark on a three-day visit to Assam and Tripura, commencing on July 20.

As per the detailed itinerary released by the office of the Union Finance Minister, Sitharaman will arrive in Guwahati on July 20th. On July 21st, she will attend the Investiture Ceremony of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). After the conclusion of the Investiture Ceremony, Union Minister Sitharaman will proceed to Agartala in the afternoon.

There, she will inaugurate a function at the GST Bhawan in Agartala. Following this, she will chair a review meeting of the Regional Rural Banks and participate in a dinner hosted by the government of Tripura.

On July 22nd, the Finance Minister will travel to the Integrated Check Post in Srimantapur, Sabroom Sub-division under South District.

During her visit, she is expected to inspect the ICP, Jetty, and the Bangladesh border gate. Later in the evening, the Union Minister will depart for Delhi, concluding her visit to Assam and Tripura.

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