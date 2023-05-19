Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar on May 18 lauded the role of the Tripura government for its commendable efforts in embracing organic farming.

Union Minister said this while launching Tripura's famous organic Queen Pineapple at Delhi Haat during a function in Delhi in the presence of Tripura's Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

In the program, Union Minister Tomar said that the development of the North Eastern region is the priority of the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government is continuously working there and it is a matter of happiness that as a result of continuous encouragement by the Prime Minister Modi, the development of the North Eastern region including Tripura is progressing.

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“North East region is the main concern for all of us, which was neglected earlier and the budget allocation for it was also less. But since PM Modi became the Prime Minister, the sector has received full attention. Prime Minister himself has visited the Northeast 52 times in 9 years, as well as the Union Ministers are also making regular visits there on his guidance. The aim of which is to resolve any difficulties of the Northeast to pave the way for development”, said the union minister.

Union Minister Tomar said that there has been a lot of success in organic farming in the North Eastern region.

“Sikkim has been declared as an organic state, while Tripura is also moving on this path, which is commendable. Agriculture is developing a lot in the states of the North Eastern region. The products of this sector have made their mark in the global market and exports are increasing. Even now, there is a lot of potential for the development of agriculture and horticulture in the North Eastern region. Farmers in the Northeast are benefiting through organic farming”, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Tripura agriculture minister Nath said, “For the next two months, various pineapple production materials will be distributed free of cost in this exhibition at Delhi Haat. The main objective is to promote Queen Pineapple. Apart from this, discussions have also started with the traders so that pineapple can be popularized throughout the country and exported abroad”.

He said the Department of Agriculture has taken the initiative to ensure that the pineapple farmers of the state get the right price for their pineapples.