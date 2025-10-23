Violence erupts in Tripura’s Dhalai during bandh; BDO, Engineer injured, Section 163 imposed

Tensions escalated in Salema under Kamalpur Sub-division of Dhalai district on October 23 as violence broke out during a 24-hour Tripura bandh called by the Tripura Civil Society, leaving several people injured, including Block Development Officer Abhijit Majumder and an engineer, Animesh Saha.

The bandh, demanding the implementation of the Inner Line Permit, detection and deportation of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, and enforcement of the Tiprasa Accord, turned chaotic when protesters clashed with shopkeepers who had opened their businesses.

According to a senior police official, supporters enforcing the shutdown entered Shantir Bazar market, demanding shops close. Traders’ resistance led to confrontations, after which protesters returned in larger numbers, looted several shops, and set fire to some in the absence of adequate police presence. Police personnel and administrative officers sustained serious injuries during the clashes.



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In response, Dhalai District Magistrate Vivek H. B. imposed Section 163 of the BNSS in Kamalpur Sub-division, restricting movement to prevent further harm to human life, public property, and maintain peace.

A large contingent of Tripura State Rifles, led by DIG Rati Ranjan Debnath, was deployed to restore order, and the situation is now reported to be under control.

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha condemned the violence, stating, “We strongly condemn the violent attack on BDO Abhijit Majumder, Engineer Animesh Saha, and residents of Shantir Bazar. Such acts of violence are unacceptable. The administration has been directed to take swift and strict action against those responsible.”

The bandh and ensuing violence highlight continuing unrest in the state over demands related to indigenous rights and immigration.