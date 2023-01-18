Soon after the Election Commission of India declared the poll in Tripura, All India Congress Committee CWS member and in charge of Tripura Dr Ajoy Kumar came under alleged attack by BJP workers during a bike rally of Congress in Jirania under Majlishpur Assembly Constituency in West District this afternoon.

Majlishpur Assembly Constituency is the constituency of Information and Cultural affairs Sushanta Chowdhury.

Soon after the incident, Dr Ajoy Kumar was rushed to GB Pant hospital where he said, “We were holding a bike rally today and when we reached Majlishpur, Information and Cultural affairs Sushanta Chowhdury all of a sudden came in front of the rally and tried to stop us and all of a sudden some of his supporters have started pelting stones on us”.

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He also alleged that when the rally started moving forward BJP backed goons attacked Dr Ajoy Kumar and others with rods.

“The incident took place at Majlishpur assembly constituency. We have taken permission for the rally. If this happened with the political parties then what about the common masses? I received injuries on my head, back and face. The incident took place in front of the police. During the incident CRPF senior officials were present”, he alleged.

A video was also seen where the BJP minister and the Congress leaders were seen quarrelling with each other.

On the issue, Chief Electoral officer, Kiran Gitte said, “We have received some complaints that there was a rally in Majlishpur assembly where a scuffle took place between two parties. A huge number of paramilitary forces were deployed and also charged lathi. The investigation is going on. In Bridhanagar the incident took place and some people were injured and rushed to the hospital. Day and night CAPF are patrolling across the state. We don’t want any violence in any events of political parties. We working to prevent any kind of incidents and working to take strict actions. Adequate forces are available for the poll in terms of the rest of the poll-bound states”.