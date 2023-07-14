Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, strongly criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on July 14, condemning the widespread violence that marred the Panchayat Election in West Bengal.

Dr Saha also invited West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, and TMC leaders to visit Tripura in order to truly understand the essence of democracy and to witness how peaceful elections can be conducted.

Expressing his disapproval of the TMC's actions, the Chief Minister urged his party workers to visit the houses of TMC supporters in Tripura and enlighten them about the violent incidents that unfolded during the West Bengal elections, resulting in the unfortunate loss of 18 lives.



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“It is of utmost importance for you to visit the homes of Trinamool Congress supporters and acquaint them with the tragic events that transpired in West Bengal. Approximately 18 individuals lost their lives during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. The leaders of the Trinamool Congress should come to Tripura and truly grasp the essence of democracy. We firmly believe in conducting peaceful elections without resorting to hooliganism,” asserted Dr Saha.

He vehemently condemned the TMC workers for their involvement in the killing of BJP party workers during the electoral process. Dr Saha emphasized that the TMC's history of violence extended beyond targeting common citizens and also included their own party workers.

“We have witnessed their blatant disregard for human life in the past, as they targeted innocent civilians as well as our own party workers. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should visit Tripura to learn how elections can be conducted peacefully. In the 2023 Assembly elections, Tripura set a remarkable precedent by holding elections without any violence or disruptions. The election period in Tripura was smooth and trouble-free,” added CM.