Women not safe in Bengal, BJP will fight for their protection: Tripura MP

Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday criticized the Trinamool Congress and slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to provide protection to women in her state.

West Tripura Lok Sabha MP Deb arrived today in West Bengal after his name was included in BJP's probe panel constituted in connection with the Kolkata Law College gang-rape incident.

The committee, formed under the direction of BJP national president J.P. Nadda, included three other members — former Union Minister Satyapal Singh, former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, and Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra. The source added that the committee will soon visit the crime spot and interact with the victim. After inspection, the committee will submit its report to the party's national president.

After his arrival at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, Deb said that women are not safe in West Bengal.



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“Where 50% are women and in Law College women are not safe. Law students who will be lawyers after completing their studies — a rape incident occurred there. Women do not have protection. The Chief Minister herself is a woman. And in her state such incidents are happening. I strongly condemn it,” he said.

He said that the fact-finding team will submit its report to BJP national president J.P. Nadda and BJP will fight for the protection of women in Bengal.

“Let everyone come here, we will see the matter,” he said. Speaking about the accused, Deb said that he has a history from 2013 and his pictures with West Bengal leaders are proving everything. “Those who have committed the crime are involved with Trinamool Congress directly, and their profession is rapist — which has been proved earlier too. We will give the report to BJP national president J.P. Nadda. We want protection for women in West Bengal and for that, BJP will fight,” he added.