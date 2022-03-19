At least eight people have died and over 20 others were injured in an accident of a private bus in Tumkur, Karnataka , police sources said on Saturday.

According to initial reports, the bus was carrying 60 passengers and turned turtle after the driver lost control over it. Eight of the twenty people who were injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

Among the dead two are students and the bodies have been shifted to Pavagada hospital and procedures are on.

According to the police, "rash driving" is said to be the reason for the mishap and investigation will reveal the details of the incident.

Locals have complained that the bus was overcrowded and mostly students were travelling in it.