Guwahati: A gang of individuals allegedly assaulted a Bihu artist and his team who had come to perform in a Rongali Bihu event in Guwahati, Assam. The event occurred on Sunday, April 17th, at a Bihu Sanmilan of Rongali Bihu festival in Guwahati's Silpukhuri neighborhood.

Raktupal Diku Bharadwaj, a Bihu artist who was invited to the occasion, has been recognized. Raktupal and his teammates were allegedly beaten up by members of the Silpukhuri Bihu Committee after questioning when they would be permitted to perform, according to reports.

The artist went to the Chandmari Police Station at midnight on Sunday and filed a FIR against the Bihu Committee for allegedly assaulting him and his band. According to the FIR copy, Raktupal and his band were supposed to be at the event by 11:00 p.m., but they arrived one hour early.

They had to wait a long time, and at 12:30 a.m.-midnight, a musician from Raktupal's team was summoned to the stage, after which some other performers began performing back-to-back without being notified.

According to the FIR, a lady was asked to sing with the musicians, and the team agreed. However, it took another hour, by which time the musicians were exhausted before Raktupal was allowed onto the stage.

The team manager and a few musicians then went to the organizers to inquire about when the team and its artiste would be introduced, as well as when the scheduled programme would begin. Following this, some of the event's organizing committee members began violently assaulting the performers on stage.