GUWAHATI: Hiren Chandra Nath, IPS, ADGP (SB) of Assam Police has been named for Prestigious President Police Medal for Distinguished Service. The Centre has announced 939 police medals on Republic Day Eve 2022. These include 189 personnel selected for Police Medals for Gallantry, 88 for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 662 for Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

13 other Assam Police officials have been named for Police Medal for meritorious Service.

Out of the 189 Police Medal for Gallantry winners, 115 (60 per cent) personnel are from Jammu & Kashmir police. The Central Reserve Police Force has bagged 30 gallantry medals while the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Seema Suraksha Bal won three each. The Border Security Force has won two gallantry medals this year.