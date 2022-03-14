Assam: Assam Cabinet Minister Piyush Hazarika says our country is the largest democracy in the world but there is no democracy within the Congress party.

The minister further said that though the Congress has a lot of confidence in itself both the seats in the election will be owned by BJP this time.

Congress president/leaders are always selected from one single family:

The cabinet minister told reporters that congress president/leaders are always selected from one single family. Sometimes the mother and sometimes the son which is not liked by the common people. The minister said people hate dynastic politics.

Congress cannot establish democracy among itself:

He said congress party leader Sonia Gandhi has been the leader since year two thousand except for Rahul Gandhi who worked in the same position for a few years in between.

People have expelled them from this country of democracy as the Congress cannot establish democracy among itself, the minister said.

Akhil Gogoi has violated the rules and regulations of the Legislative Assembly:

The minister also said that Akhil Gogoi has violated the rules and regulations of the Legislative Assembly.

Even today Akhil Gogoi entered the Legislative Assembly with a play card, said the cabinet minister.

As per the statements made by the cabinet minister, CM Sharma and other ministers including him will be watching 'The Kashmir Files' in PVR hall which is a cinema hall located in City Centre of Guwahati.

Tickets has been booked by the ministers and the timing is 06:00 pm Tuesday.

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