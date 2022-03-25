According to a notification released on March 25, Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has directed that all District Transport Offices remain open on March 26th and 27th, 2022.

The decision was made to speed up the resolution of a large number of pending cases as well as the collection of back and regular taxes. H Noorani, the Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, stated in an order that the decision was made in the interest of the public service.

“DTOs shall remain open on 26th and 27th March 2022 to dispose of large numbers of pending cases of notified services like Driving License, Fitness Certificate etc. and also for collection of arrear and regular taxes as applicable in time prior to closer of the current Financial Year,” stated in the notification.