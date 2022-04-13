The prime accused involved in a robbery at Chatribari was killed in the police firing in Assam’s Darrang district on Wednesday.

The person has been identified as Taijuddin Ahmed of Sanowa Tari village in Sipajhar of Darrang district.

In the early hours of Wednesday, he was shot and killed near his home.

As per the police, the deceased was the mastermind of the recent dacoity incident in Guwahati’s Chatribari.

According to police, Taijuddin was arrested on Tuesday and then was taken to his house in Sipajhar to carry out some “search operations at night”.

However, during operations, he bought out a country-made pistol from under a bush and open fired at the police team.

The police said that in self-defence police they too fired at the accused injuring him critically.

He was rushed to the local civil hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, they took the firearms as well as Rs 60,000 in cash from his hands.

It should be noted that a group of four allegedly looted a household of Rs 10 lakh in valuables at “knifepoint” in Guwahati’s Chatribari district lately.

The incident reportedly took place in the morning.

Four unidentified men barged into the residence of the Chhajer family located on the fourth floor of Kiranshree Residency and threatened the occupants with knives.

During the time of the incident, there were only women and children inside the home.

The unidentified persons threatened them and asked them to keep their “mouths shut”.